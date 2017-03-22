Plantronics' new BackBeat 500 raises the bar for cheap on-ear Bluetooth headphones

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15

I got an early review sample of Plantronics new BackBeat 500 Series headphone, a Bluetooth on-ear model that's attractively designed and priced at a relatively modest $80. It comes in three colors -- white, grey and dark grey that looks more like black -- and is comfortable for an on-ear headphone. We're still awaiting word on international pricing and international release dates.

Plantronics isn't doing anything too groundbreaking here, particularly from a design standpoint -- there are other models, such as the Jays u-Jays, that look very similar. But the difference is that the Jays headphone goes for $120 on Amazon while this Plantronics costs $40 less.

plantronics-backbeat-505-01.jpgEnlarge Image

The BackBeat 500 comes in 3 color options.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Usually Bluetooth headphones in the sub-$100 range suffer from mediocre sound quality. But I was pleasantly surprised that the BackBeat 500 sounds as good as it does for the price. It's not in the league of over-ear models like Plantronics' own BackBeat Pro 2, but it's a pretty well-balanced headphone with decent detail and relatively punchy, meaty bass (there's a touch of bass push). It clearly seems designed to compete with Beats' Solo3 Wireless, which lists for $300 but costs around $220 online.

The Beats offers bets-in-class battery life (40 hours) but the Plantronics BackBeat 500 comes in with a solid 18 hours at moderate volume levels.

plantronics-backbeat-505-16.jpgEnlarge Image

What you get in the box.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

I've made a few calls with the headphone and while its headset performance isn't as good as the BackBeat Sense or BackBeat Pro 2, it's decent for an entry-level Bluetooth headphone with a single microphone and no noise-cancelling capabilities. In other words, it'll work well in quieter environments but don't expect it to filter out the wind or street noise.

I'll have a full rated review in the coming days. In the meantime, have a look at the BackBeat 500 Series' key features, according to Plantronics:

  • 40 mm drivers
  • memory foam ear cushions
  • Stream up to 10 m/33 ft. from compatible smartphones and tablets with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity
  • Ear cups rotate to lay flat for compact storage in a bag or backpack
  • DeepSleep hibernation mode helps maintain battery charge for up to six months when your headphones are out of range or left on
  • 18 hours of battery life
  • The 3.5 mm jack and included analog cable can be plugged in as backup without disrupting your listening experience
  • Automatically connect up to two devices simultaneously and pair up to a total of eight devices
  • Take calls with a wideband-enabled mic and access Siri, Google Now, or Cortana straight from the headphones
  • Carrying pouch included
  • Available in three colors - white, grey and dark grey - on Plantronics.com for $79.99 USD, with additional availability from authorized Plantronics retailers coming soon
  • No word yet on international pricing

Best Headphones of 2017

See All
 

Discuss: Plantronics BackBeat 500

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

Plantronics BackBeat 500

Part Number: CNETPlantronics BackBeat 500

Visit manufacturer site for details.