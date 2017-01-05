The Latest New Products Must-See

Lost all your things? Maybe Pixie can find them again

img7689.jpg

These aren't guitar picks, they're smart thing trackers.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Lost things are a huge pain. Luckily, some companies are trying to help.

This four-pack of little guitar pick-like items, called Pixie, are debuting late January. They're location-tracking tags for your things: keys, phones, luggage, maybe your pet. Unlike other item-finding tags, Pixie's tech uses a mesh network that acts like a local GPS. It works up to 150 feet outdoors, or 30-40 feet indoors, according to CEO Amir Bassan Eskenazi, who I met in a crowded CES showfloor in Las Vegas.

img3436.jpg

Pixie blends right in on a crowded keychain.

 Scott Stein/CNET

One Pixie tracker attaches to your phone (iPhone for now, Android coming soon). The others, up to seven more, can go on anything. A keychain, a bag. Adhesive stickers and keyring loops come included. All devices using Pixies communicate on the same mesh network, meaning the more you add, the easier it might be to find all of them.

img6641.jpg

Attach it on a bag, why don't you?

 Scott Stein/CNET

An app shows the location of lost items like a little augmented reality game. As you get closer, you can seek out your things and find out what direction they're hiding. We couldn't try out Pixie on the pre-show floor, but we have an early review unit we'll test out this week. A two-pack costs $50, a four-pack $100. Maybe it'll be a better lost thing tracker. We'll find out.

Hot Products

 

Discuss: Pixie

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

Pixie

Part Number: CNETPixie
Pricing is currently unavailable.