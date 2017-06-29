The Good The Rayz Rally is a ultracompact speaker that plugs into the Lightning port on your iOS device, doesn't require batteries or charging, and plays without any setup or pairing required. It works well as a speakerphone and can play music or audio from videos louder than your iPhone's internal speaker. A carrying pouch is included.

The Bad It's too expensive, it looks awkward attached to your phone, and its sound can't match small Bluetooth speakers at the same price or less.

The Bottom Line Although it should be a lot cheaper, the Rayz Rally is handy little plug-and-play speaker that significantly upgrades the audio of your iPhone.

Visit manufacturer site for details.