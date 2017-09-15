Parrot turned its Mambo minidrone into an FPV racer

Parrot

Parrot's newest minidrone takes the sting (and expense) out of learning to fly a racing drone.

The Parrot Mambo FPV transforms the company's preexisting Mambo into a first-person-view quad with the addition of an attachable HD camera with a 120-degree field. Using your phone with Parrot's FreeFlight Mini mobile app and its Cockpitglasses 2 headset, the camera streams wirelessly to your phone, giving you a view from the drone while you fly. The headset fits phones up to 6 inches in size and has a field of view of 96 degrees.

Most important for beginners, though, is the ability to switch flight modes. Parrot's minidrones are designed to make flight easy, especially when flying indoors. However, its autopilot technologies are not something you really want when racing. To that end, Parrot lets you change to a Drift mode that disables the drone's horizontal stabilization and a Racing mode that completely disconnects the autopilot for full manual flight.

Arriving this month, the Parrot Mambo FPV kit will sell for $180, which converts to about AU$230 and £140.

The Parrot Mambo also features: