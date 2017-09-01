CNET también está disponible en español.

Panasonic's laundry machine concept does all the work for you

87e33599-6f1d-426a-9b8a-336d438e1285Enlarge Image

Panasonic's Sustainable Maintainer is located behind reflective glass at the company's booth at IFA 2017.

 Ashlee Clark Thompson/CNET

A concept machine from Panasonic makes a big promise to complete every step of laundry -- from sorting to folding and everything in between.

Panasonic displayed the appliance, called the Sustainable Maintainer, at the IFA 2017 trade show in Berlin. Here's how it worked during a demonstration: 

  • You place clothes inside the machine.
  • Grabbers lift each garment, and the machine scans it in search of stains and product care information.
  • The machine lays the garment flat and sends it across a conveyor belt. The machine finds the previously identified stains and washes only those.
  • The machine sucks the clothing dry, then grabs the garment and folds it.

The Sustainable Maintainer is just a concept, so it's not clear whether it will ever make its way into stores. But it shows that Panasonic, like many other companies at IFA 2017, have a growing concern for clothing care.

