Panasonic Lumix TS7 rugged camera dives deeper

Panasonic hasn't updated its higher-end rugged point-and-shoot since the Lumix TS6 came out in 2015, so it looks like the company is making up for lost time with the deepest waterproof rating now available for its class at 102 ft/30m. It improves its predecessor in almost every way, as well as pulling ahead of competitors which are getting old.
Specs include:
- 20.4-megapixel MOS sensor
- 28-128mm-equivalent zoom lens with optical image stabilization
- Waterproof to 102 ft/30m
- Crushproof to 220lb-f/30kg-m
- Shockproof to 6.6 ft/tk (MIL-STD 810F Method 516.5-Shock)
- Dustproof
- Coldproof to 14° F/-10° C
- Continuous shooting 5fps with continuous AF, 10fps for 11 frames
- Up to 4K UHD/30p or 1080/60p video recording; 720/120p or 100p slow-motion; time-lapse t 120 fps/100 fps,
- Electronic viewfinder
- 3-inch, 1m-dot LCD
- 2.4GHz Wi-Fi
- Panasonic's Light Speed AF focusing system
- Incorporates Panasonic's 4K Photo and Post Focus
- LED light
- USB charging
It's not slated to ship until early summer, so it may miss your post-school vacation with the kids. You'll be able to get it in blue or orange and black for $450 (directly converted, about £330 and AU$600).
