Enlarge Image Oxo

If the original Barista Brain Conical Burr Grinder is just a little too pricey perhaps Oxo's upcoming model will fit the bill. Tagged at $100 ( (£81 in the UK, roughly AU$130), the Oxo Conical Burr Coffee Grinder drops the fancy internal digital scale. Instead the kitchen appliance relies on a timer to measure the amount of beans it grinds. The bottom line, you can buy this grinder for half the cash.

Even though this version of Oxo's grinder lacks a built in scale, you still get the same 40mm conical steel burrs, 16 ounce capacity bean hopper, plus the ability to grind into your container of choice. Of course while Oxo says this model uses a "high-torque, low-speed" electric motor, I prefered the drivetrain on Baratza Encore. Not only does that machine spin its burrs slower, it's also runs much quieter.

Of course if you're in a hurry the Barista Brain zipped through its beans faster and it's likely Oxo's new machine will too. Oxo expects the product to hit store shelves in June of 2017.

Oxo Conical Burr Coffee Grinder at a glance