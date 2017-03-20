Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

To supply its fancy Glass Pour-Over Set coffee maker with a proper stream of hot water, Oxo has created a new $100 Gooseneck Kettle (£81 in the UK, roughly AU$130). Its long namesake spout features a comparatively small mouth to ensure a steady flow of brewing liquid, essential for balanced flavor extraction.

This product is similar to competing appliances like Bonavita's $105 BV382510V kettle. Both heat water to an exact temperature you select and have a maximum capacity of 1 liter. Each also rests inside a flat base which serves to power electric heaters inside the bottom of their carafes.

This Oxo kettle, however, flaunts a sleeker and more modern appearance. The company clearly borrowed components directly from its 12-cup coffee maker which uses a matching electric kettle and platform arrangement. Both products have eye-catching dials along with LED readouts that display water temperature.

The Oxo Adjustable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle key specs: