To supply its fancy Glass Pour-Over Set coffee maker with a proper stream of hot water, Oxo has created a new $100 Gooseneck Kettle (£81 in the UK, roughly AU$130). Its long namesake spout features a comparatively small mouth to ensure a steady flow of brewing liquid, essential for balanced flavor extraction.
This product is similar to competing appliances like Bonavita's $105 BV382510V kettle. Both heat water to an exact temperature you select and have a maximum capacity of 1 liter. Each also rests inside a flat base which serves to power electric heaters inside the bottom of their carafes.
This Oxo kettle, however, flaunts a sleeker and more modern appearance. The company clearly borrowed components directly from its 12-cup coffee maker which uses a matching electric kettle and platform arrangement. Both products have eye-catching dials along with LED readouts that display water temperature.
The Oxo Adjustable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle key specs:
- 1 liter capacity
- Brushed stainless steel construction
- Precision pour spout
- Counterbalanced handle for an easier pour
- LED interface
- Heats and holds water at a specific temperature (170-212 degrees Fahrenheit)
- Keeps contents at selected a temp for up to 30 minutes
- Functions in both Fahrenheit and Celsius
- Available August 2017 for $100 (£81 in the UK, roughly AU$130)