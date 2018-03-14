Oxo's pint-size coffee maker brews big or small batches

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

It took three years for Oxo to come out with a new electric brewer. It turns out it was time well spent -- the $170 Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker (price converts to about £120 or AU$215) provides coffee lovers with a wealth of options for less money than comparable models.

The machine, which was on display Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago, won't just brew full 40-ounce carafes when it goes on sale later this year. The coffee maker will accommodate large travel mugs and individual cups for single servings. You'll even have the option of swapping in a special filter basket designed for smaller batches and pour-over cones.

Now Playing: Watch this: 5 tips and tricks for brewing better coffee at home

The Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker is downright tiny compared with Oxo's previous models. It sports an updated design, too, one that's all flat planes, rounded angles and smooth surfaces. Despite being small, the 8 Cup is built to be capable and flexible.

According to Oxo, the 8 Cup will be engineered to meet the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) guidelines for golden cup brewing. That should place the 8 Cup in the same class as premium coffee makers such as the $299 Technivorm and $190 Bonavita, but with an appealing, lower price.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Features