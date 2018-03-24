Orbit's Faucet Timer makes a simple garden hose pretty smart

Assuming you have an in-ground sprinkler system at your house, you have lots of options if you want to smarten up your watering schedule. If you don't have an existing system and you rely on a basic faucet and garden hose to do your watering, your options are much more limited. Enter the Orbit B-Hyve Faucet Timer.

Like other smart sprinklers, the Faucet Timer can connect to your Wi-Fi network and monitor the local weather. You can control it with an app or with Amazon's assistant Alexa. You can set up schedules remotely, or let the Timer do the scheduling work for you based on the weather and the conditions of your yard. Unlike most other smart sprinklers, the Faucet Timer doesn't replace the controller for your in-ground sprinkler system. Instead, you screw it onto an outdoor faucet, attach a garden hose to the other end, and add smarts to any ordinary oscillator you've set in the middle of your lawn.

Orbit's Faucet Timer has its share of flaws. The app lacks customization options and smart assistance for watering vegetables. It also doesn't let you add smarts to your own schedule -- you either let it fully customize the schedule itself or you control the schedule manually. Nevertheless, it's competent, easy-to-use, and reasonably priced at $40 for the basic Bluetooth model and $70 for the sprinkler plus a hub to connect it to Wi-Fi. It's worth a purchase if you want to add smarts to a simple sprinkler.

As simple as you want it to be

Installing the Orbit B-hyve Faucet Timer is honestly as easy as attaching a garden hose to a faucet. You twist it on your faucet and attach the garden hose to the other end. That's it. You'll also need to download the B-hyve app so you can control it, but setting up the timer in your app is pretty quick and intuitive.

We tested the $70 Faucet Timer+, which includes a hub that plugs into a wall and connects the Timer to Wi-Fi. You'll want to find a spot on an inner wall near your faucet that's still within reach of your router. Otherwise, plug in the hub, and the app will walk you through connecting it and syncing it with your Faucet Timer.

Chris Monroe/CNET

You can sync multiple Faucet Timers to a single hub. You can also use Orbit's indoor or 2nd generation outdoor sprinkler timer as a hub for a Faucet Timer. If you just buy the $40 Faucet Timer on its own, you'll need to be within Bluetooth range to control it.

You can buy any these Orbit smart sprinklers, including the B-hyve Faucet Timer, on the company's site. You'll also find the Faucet Timer at Lowe's, Home Depot, Amazon and Walmart. You'll pay $70 for the Faucet Timer+ and $40 if you just need the Bluetooth Faucet Timer.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Orbit's planning on launching the product overseas later this year. The company hasn't announced region-specific pricing for the UK or AU, but the US price for the Timer+ converts to roughly £50 and AU$90. The price for the regular timer is roughly £30 and AU$50.

Setting schedules

Once you have the Faucet Timer set up, you'll use the B-hyve app to control your sprinkler. For better and for worse, the app's mostly the same as when I reviewed the original Orbit B-hyve last year. The original B-hyve is a replacement for your in-ground sprinkler control panel, like most smart sprinklers. The B-hyve app is thus finely tuned to help you water a wide variety of lawns.