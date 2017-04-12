Oppo R9s Plus review:

The camera is the best thing about it

Reviewed:
The Good The Oppo R9s Plus has a large 6-inch display and a good camera.

The Bad iPhone-like design has rough edges and can get uncomfortably hot while gaming.

The Bottom Line The midrange R9s Plus is a decent phone at best, but lacks the chops to go head-to-head with flagships devices.

Oppo's R9s Plus is a bigger version of the 5.5-inch R9s, and uses its larger size to pack in a much meatier battery and upgrades to its rear 16-megapixel camera. Specifically, it adds optical image stabilization (OIS). All that sounds great, but the larger build winds up just supersizing the smaller R9s' weaknesses, including the rough chamfered edges that make the metal-clad phone uncomfortable to hold.

I very much wanted to like this phone, but the iPhone-inspired design (that's not as smooth and seamless as the iPhone), and the phone's tendency to significantly heat up during gameplay were huge drawbacks for me. On the other hand, the quality 16-megapixel rear camera with OIS does help it stand out slightly amid the competition. Check out the sample shots below.

oppor9splusoutdoor.jpg
8
Oppo R9s Plus sample camera shots

Like the smaller R9s, battery life seems to be the phone's other strong suit. In our video test, where we loop video in airplane mode until the battery's last gasp, the Plus managed to last 15 hours and 40 minutes, which is pretty good, though not as fantastic as the 22-hour battery life of the cheaper Samsung Galaxy A7.

The R9s Plus is quite expensive for a midrange phone -- it costs around $550, which converts to £450 and AU$730 -- and that's because you're partly paying for the higher-end aluminum body and for the Oppo name. At the end of the day, the OnePlus 3T dominates the R9s Plus in both performance and value -- it's the far smarter buy. And if the 3T isn't to your taste, there's always the Asus ZenFone 3 or Samsung Galaxy A7, both strong midrange contenders.

Hardware specs comparison

Oppo R9s Plus Samsung Galaxy A7 OnePlus 3T Asus ZenFone 3
Display size, resolution 6-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.7-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 367ppi 386ppi 401ppi 401ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.44x3.18x0.29 in 6.2x3.1x0.31 in 6.01x2.94x0.29 in 6.01x3.05x0.3 inches
Dimensions (Millimeters) 163.6x80.8x7.4 mm 156.8x77.6x7.9mm 152.7x74.7x7.35 mm 152.6x77.4x7.7mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.53 oz,185g 5 oz., 141g 5.57 oz; 158g 5.47 oz; 155g
Mobile software Android 6.01 Marshmallow Android 6.01 Marshmallow Android 7.0 Nougat Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Camera 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Front-facing camera 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K Full-HD 4K 8-megapixel
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 (1.95Ghz+1.44Ghz) 1.9GHz Octa Core, Exynos 7880 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Storage 64GB 32GB 64GB, 128GB 32/64GB
RAM 6GB 3GB 6GB 3/4GB
Expandable storage Up to 256GB 256GB None Up to 256GB
Battery 4,000mAh 3,600mAh (nonremovable) 3,400mAh (nonremovable) 3,000mAh (nonremovable)
Fingerprint sensor Home Button Home button Home button Back cover
Connector Micro-USB USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features Water-resistant Notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging Laser/phase detection autofocus, OIS (4-axis), fingerprint doubles as shutter button
Price off-contract (USD) Converts to $550 N/A $439 (64GB), $479 (128GB) $249
Price (GBP) Converts to £450 N/A £399 (64GB), £439 (128GB) Converts to £170
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$ 730 N/A Converts to AU$590 (64GB), AU$652 (128GB) Converts to AU$350

