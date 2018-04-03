Oppo was one of the biggest phone manufacturers of 2017, and the R11s makes it easy to see why.

For a midrange phone, the R11s packs plenty of goodies, including a fantastic camera and well-made hardware that feels good in the hands. The phone's definitely worth the AU$659 ($505 and £365 converted) that is, if you haven't already spent your hard-earned cash on the earlier R11. Unfortunately, the phone isn't planned to go on sale in the US or the UK, but it's also on sale in Singapore for S$699.

The R11s, a phone that only debuted six months after the R11, is a much better phone all around than even its already impressive predecessor. The 6-inch 18:9 display is bigger. The camera is just as good, and even better at certain types of shots. It sports a slim metal body and there's a little groove at the bottom of the phone where the speaker and Micro-USB port are tucked in.

Both the 16MP and 20MP cameras work in a way unlike conventional dual-camera designs. In most dual camera phones, one camera acts as a monochrome or telephoto lens and the phone selects the secondary lens when desired, such as when there isn't much light or when you want to zoom in on something. The R11s handles this differently by automatically selecting the best camera for the job. And when it comes to low-light situations, the 20-megapixel sensor fires up for better images.

Check out the gallery below for our test shots.

If there's one thing that really holds the phone back, it's Oppo's misguided attempt to copy the iPhone. The user interface feels like iOS 10, right down to a control center that appears when you swipe up from the bottom. To be frank, I prefer the control center that appears on most Android phones when you swipe down from the top. It's a lot cleaner, and I never accidentally bring it up while trying to use the home button. The iOS control center works because it has a physical Home button, but the R11s doesn't.