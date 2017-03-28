Onkyo's budget 2017 receiver offers auto-calibration and HDR

Onkyo

Onkyo has announced its first receiver for 2017, the entry-level TX-SR373 which offers five channels of amplification.

The receiver offers 80 W per channel into 8 Ohms (2-channels driven at 0.08% THD) and also includes dual subwoofer outputs.

Connectivity includes 4 HDMI inputs with support for 4K/HDR10, optical and coaxial digital and aptX Bluetooth. It even includes legacy composite inputs for devices like VCRs and the Nintendo Wii.

The receiver will also include AccuEQ Room Calibration technology which is available for the first time at this price.

The reciver is die to be joined by other models in the coming days which should up the ante in the features department including Wi-Fi multi-room music and more HDMI inputs.

The TX-SR373 is now shipping for $349 with Australian and UK pricing and availability to be announced.