Enlarge Image Olive & Dove

If you're intimidated by the prospect of installing a doorbell, you aren't alone. Fortunately, startup Olive & Dove wants to help. Its $199 smart doorbell, RemoBell, relies exclusively on AA batteries. That means you can't even hard-wire this thing if you wanted to -- with RemoBell, it's AAs or bust.

Check out its specs:

Requires 6 AA batteries

Wi-Fi-enabled

720p HD video resolution

Infrared night vision

Heat-sensing motion detector

Push alerts

Two-way audio

120-degree field of view

20 19 outdoor cameras that take home security seriously

RemoBell isn't the first door buzzer to work over battery power, but it is the first HD video-streaming smart model I know of that opted for AAs over a rechargeable battery.

Olive & Dove says RemoBell should run for up to 4 months before needing a new set of batteries. While the reliance on batteries could be annoying if you don't always have a stash of them on hand, it's definitely faster than waiting for a rechargeable battery to charge fully. It also helps that AAs are easy to find, compared to Netgear's indoor-outdoor Arlo camera, which relies on expensive and hard-to-find CR123 batteries.

I do question the 4-month battery life, particularly if the camera is located in a busy area, but RemoBell's "heat-sensing" motion sensor is supposed to help limit alerts to people only. I've reached out to Olive & Dove for a review unit and hope to test out this functionality soon. The startup doesn't mention any specific smart home integrations with RemoBell, but I wouldn't be surprised if they're added soon -- a blog post on their site discusses the importance of the smart home and home security.

Olive & Dove hasn't yet announced international availability, but the price converts to roughly £160 and AU$265 at the current exchange rate.