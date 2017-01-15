AA batteries power this simple smart doorbell

If you're intimidated by the prospect of installing a doorbell, you aren't alone. Fortunately, startup Olive & Dove wants to help. Its $199 smart doorbell, RemoBell, relies exclusively on AA batteries. That means you can't even hard-wire this thing if you wanted to -- with RemoBell, it's AAs or bust.

Check out its specs:

  • Requires 6 AA batteries
  • Wi-Fi-enabled
  • 720p HD video resolution
  • Infrared night vision
  • Heat-sensing motion detector
  • Push alerts
  • Two-way audio
  • 120-degree field of view
Other smart doorbells:

RemoBell isn't the first door buzzer to work over battery power, but it is the first HD video-streaming smart model I know of that opted for AAs over a rechargeable battery.

Olive & Dove says RemoBell should run for up to 4 months before needing a new set of batteries. While the reliance on batteries could be annoying if you don't always have a stash of them on hand, it's definitely faster than waiting for a rechargeable battery to charge fully. It also helps that AAs are easy to find, compared to Netgear's indoor-outdoor Arlo camera, which relies on expensive and hard-to-find CR123 batteries.

I do question the 4-month battery life, particularly if the camera is located in a busy area, but RemoBell's "heat-sensing" motion sensor is supposed to help limit alerts to people only. I've reached out to Olive & Dove for a review unit and hope to test out this functionality soon. The startup doesn't mention any specific smart home integrations with RemoBell, but I wouldn't be surprised if they're added soon -- a blog post on their site discusses the importance of the smart home and home security.

Olive & Dove hasn't yet announced international availability, but the price converts to roughly £160 and AU$265 at the current exchange rate.

