Nokia

Nokia is really making up for lost time.

After releasing four smartphones this year and reviving an old feature phone (twice), the company on Thursday revealed the Nokia 7, reports Android Police. It's a midrange phone with dual cameras and the flagship Nokia 8's "bothie" camera software.

A bothie, if you're not yet initiated, is when the phone captures what's seen by both the front and back cameras. It lets you share a cool thing (rear camera) as well as your reaction to that cool thing (selfie camera).

The 5.2-inch phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. The two cameras at the back shoot in 16- and 5-megapixels, respectively. The Nokia 7 was announced for China, where it'll launch on Oct. 24 from 2,499 yuan, which converts to $375, AU$480 and £285. There's also a variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which costs around an extra $20.

Nokia, now owned by HMD Global, has produced a mixed bag this year. The budget Nokia 3 was too cheap for its own good, while the Nokia 5 was a great bang-for-your-buck offering. The Nokia 8 is the company's attempt to compete with the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones of the world, but, while a good phone, it wasn't what it needed to be.

It's likely that the Nokia 7, like the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 before it, will launch around the world, but further availability is not yet known.

Key specs