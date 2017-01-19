Nokia's first Android phone coming February 26 to MWC

BlackBerry isn't the only megabrand of yesteryear attempting a major comeback. Nokia, too, will unveil its first Android phone, the Nokia 6, to the wider world.

Nokia Mobile officially invited press to a February 26 event after teasing the Nokia 6, which is already on sale in China, in a video on its Facebook page (see above). "Get ready!" the post read, "The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26... Save the date!"

Now we know for sure that the Nokia 6 will launch at Mobile World Congress (also known as MWC), the world's largest mobile show, which takes place in Spain each year at the end of February.

And Nokia isn't alone in its quest to return from obscurity. It's here that BlackBerry will also officially launch its comeback phone, known as the BlackBerry Mercury. Both brands will seek to reclaim some of their past prominence, which has declined to almost nothing in the 10 years since Apple launched its revolutionary iPhone.

HMD, the company that licensed the Nokia name, announced the Nokia 6 for China earlier this month. Although it's an Android phone, the Nokia 6 won't run any of Google's services, like the Google Play Store, Google Maps or your Google Account -- these don't work in China on any phone. So a global release of the Nokia 6 at MWC is crucial for putting the new Nokia on the map.(See specs below.)

HMD owns a 10-year license to exclusively sell Nokia-brand products, branded as Nokia Mobile. To make matters more confusing, "Nokia" still exists as a separate company that sells telecommunications infrastructure equipment and also the pro-grade Ozo camera. Foxconn's FIH Mobile division is in charge of manufacturing and distributing Nokia phones.

Nokia 6 specs

5.5-inch screen with 1,920x1080-pixel resolution

16-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel front-facing camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

4GB RAM

Aluminum chassis

Android software

Sells in China for 1,700 yuan, which converts to $245, £200 or AU$330

