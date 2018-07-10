Lori Grunin/CNET

It took a few years, but Nikon finally topped the zoom range of its own class-leading 83x 24-2,000mm zoom Coolpix P900 -- and by a lot.

The Nikon Coolpix P1000, which is expected to be available in September for $1,000 (approximately £755 or AU$1,340), has a 24-3,000mm f2.8-8 zoom lens. Add in Nikon's digital dynamic fine zoom and it's the equivalent of a 6,000mm focal length. Those are 35mm equivalents, though: The P1000's sensor is a small 1/2.3-inch 16-megapixel BSI CMOS, just like the P900. Really, you're not getting a zoom range like this in a body this compact with a larger sensor.

Despite the small sensor, you will find more features for enthusiasts:

Raw image capture (NRW format)

4K UHD (25p/30p) video capture (MP4)

Manual shooting modes

A switch for quickly going from auto to manual focus



Hot shoe compatible with Nikon Speedlights

External mic jack, micro-HDMI output

Built-in 2.3-million dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF)

Vari-angle 3.2-inch 921K-dot LCD



Also, while Nikon didn't fit in a headset jack, you can use a wireless mic such as Nikon's ME-W1 that has a headset jack on its receiver. The P1000 has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you'll be able to control the camera with a mobile device in addition to an upcoming $50 Bluetooth-connected remote, the ML-L7.

Based on my experience with the P900, the Coolpix P1000 will likely be able to turn out some spectacular long-distance shots ready to share on social. Just don't expect DSLR-quality shots and you should be happy. That's just an educated guess, though, and Nikon did send some sample images that are tucked into the gallery above to give you an idea of what it can potentially do.