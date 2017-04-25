At the current cost of $300 (AU$499, £280) for a set of two units (one router, one satellite), the Orbi RBK30 can be a great Wi-Fi system if you live in a house that has a lot of electrical sockets. In many ways, it's just a different flavor of the RBK40.
Bulky wall plug design
The RBK30 uses the same router unit (model RBR40) as that of the Orbi RBK40. As a result, it has exactly the same the same feature set, settings, setup process and even similar performance compared to its close sibling. (For this reason, you should check out the review of the RBK40 for more details. This short review will only focused on how this system is different from the rest in Netgear's Orbi family.)
Netgear's Orbi Wi-Fi system family
|Dedicated back-haul speed
|5GHz ceiling speed
|2.4GHz ceiling speed
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi coverage
|U.S. price
|Original Orbi (RBK50)
|1,733Mbps
|867
|400Mbps
|AC3000
|5,000 sq ft
|$400
|Orbi RBK40
|867Mbps
|867
|400Mbps
|AC2200
|4,000 sq ft
|$350
|Orbi RBK30
|867Mbps
|867
|400Mbps
|AC2200
|3,500 sq ft
|$300
What makes the RBK30 different from its siblings is its satellite unit (model RBW30) which is less than half the size the RBK40's and designed to plug directly into a wall socket. Unfortunately, as a wall plug it's bulky, and will definitely block adjacent sockets.