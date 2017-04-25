At the current cost of $300 (AU$499, £280) for a set of two units (one router, one satellite), the Orbi RBK30 can be a great Wi-Fi system if you live in a house that has a lot of electrical sockets. In many ways, it's just a different flavor of the RBK40.

Dong Ngo

Bulky wall plug design

The RBK30 uses the same router unit (model RBR40) as that of the Orbi RBK40. As a result, it has exactly the same the same feature set, settings, setup process and even similar performance compared to its close sibling. (For this reason, you should check out the review of the RBK40 for more details. This short review will only focused on how this system is different from the rest in Netgear's Orbi family.)

Netgear's Orbi Wi-Fi system family Dedicated back-haul speed 5GHz ceiling speed 2.4GHz ceiling speed Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi coverage U.S. price Original Orbi (RBK50) 1,733Mbps 867 400Mbps AC3000 5,000 sq ft $400 Orbi RBK40 867Mbps 867 400Mbps AC2200 4,000 sq ft $350 Orbi RBK30 867Mbps 867 400Mbps AC2200 3,500 sq ft $300

What makes the RBK30 different from its siblings is its satellite unit (model RBW30) which is less than half the size the RBK40's and designed to plug directly into a wall socket. Unfortunately, as a wall plug it's bulky, and will definitely block adjacent sockets.