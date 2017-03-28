Netgear shrinks its popular Orbi Wi-Fi system

Netgear

Take the original Orbi Wi-Fi system and shrinks the satellite unit a great deal and get yourself the Orbi RBK30, one of the two latest Orbi Wi-Fi systems that Netgear released March 28.

In many ways the RBK30 is the stripped-down version of the original Orbi (model number RBK50). The new mesh system also comes in two units but the satellite unit is much smaller than the router unit and can plug directly into an electrical wall socket. If you were taken aback by the bulky size of the original system, this new system's compact design could be enticing.

Like the original Orbi, the RBK30 is a tri-band system, meaning it has a third dedicated band for back haul, the job of connecting the two units together. This is Netgear's way of reducing or even eliminating signal loss, a phenomenon that occurs when a band has to both receive and rebroadcast a Wi-Fi signal.

To use the system, you just need to set up the router unit, which can be done via a mobile app or the familiar web interface. After that just plug the satellite unit in about 40 feet away from the router unit and you're done. The two are preprogrammed to work together to create a seamless mesh Wi-Fi network.

Netgear's Orbi Wi-Fi system family Dedicated back-haul speed 5GHz ceiling speed 2.4GHz ceiling speed Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi coverage Price Original Orbi (RBK50) 1,733Mbps 867 400Mbps AC3000 5,000 sq ft $400 Orbi RBK40 867Mbps 867 400Mbps AC2200 4,000 sq ft $350 Orbi RBK30 867Mbps 867 400Mbps AC2200 3,500 sq ft $300

As expected, the RBK30 has much less power than the original Orbi. This is an AC2200 system and has the expected Wi-Fi coverage of just 3,500 square feet (about 200 square meters). The original RBK50 Orbi is a AC3000 system with up to to 5,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage. In real-world use this coverage varies depending on the environment. Other than the reduced speed and Wi-Fi coverage, the RBK30 has the same features, setup process and ease of use as the original RBK50 Orbi.

The good news is the RBK30 is much more affordable than the RBK50, costing just $300 for a set of a router and a satellite unit. You can also get just the satellite unit by itself, which will work with any existing Orbi system, for $150. Netgear says each RBK30 satellite unit can add up to 1,500 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage to your home. For best performance, it's recommended that you use no more than two satellite units per system.

The Orbi RBK30 Tri-Band WiFi system is available now. Check back later for our full review.