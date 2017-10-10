Netgear, maker of the Arlo series of DIY home security cameras, is back with a new model -- the Arlo Pro 2. Like its predecessors, the Arlo Pro 2 is an indoor/outdoor camera that requires a base station to operate. Existing Arlo customers with a compatible base station can purchase standalone Pro 2 cameras for $220 each. Two- and four-camera kits are also available with a base station included for $480 and $800.

The Arlo Pro 2 will be sold internationally. Prices convert to roughly £170 and AU$280 for a single camera, £365/AU$615 for the two-camera kit and £610/AU$1,025 for the four-camera kit.

Here are the Pro 2's main features:

1080p high-definition live-streaming



Powered by rechargeable lithium ion battery or cable



Rated for indoor and/or outdoor use



7-day free event-based cloud storage



The Arlo Pro 2 also works with IFTTT, Wink, Samsung's SmartThings, and Alexa. If you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can ask Alexa to display a video feed of your front door/backyard/garage entrance camera on your TV.

Netgear also tells me its Arlo Pro 2 is "more responsive to motion." Its motion sensor is apparently in an "always on" mode in low power, so it can capture the seconds leading up to a motion event in addition to the event itself. How many seconds it records leading up to a motion event will vary depending on whether your camera is connected to an adapter or relying on battery power. The same goes for activity zones and optional 24/7 cloud recording; the Arlo Pro 2 has to be wired for these to work (and you'll need an Arlo subscription for continuous cloud recording).

Click here to read more about Netgear's available subscription plans.

I'm intrigued by the upgrade from 720 to 1080p, as well as the option to use it as a wired camera (in addition to the standard battery option). The base station seems unnecessary, though. It does have a built-in siren to act as an added security feature, but it doesn't appear to offer much benefit otherwise. Netgear says it's a "battery booster," which could prove particularly useful since the Pro 2 supports 1080p video (and could drain your battery faster as a result).

Netgear's original Arlo camera was among the first battery-powered indoor/outdoor models available on the DIY market. Rated for wind, rain and cold weather, the 720p HD Arlo cam is highly capable. But, it requires expensive and hard to find CR123 batteries. You can still buy the Arlo camera starting at $180/£200/AU$277 for a one-camera kit, plus a first-gen base station.

Netgear then introduced the Arlo Pro, a camera very similar to the first-gen model, except that it's equipped with a rechargeable lithium ion battery. The Pro model will also continue to be sold for $250/£300/AU$499.

The new Arlo Pro 2 is available for purchase now and we'll share our impressions as soon as we get our hands on one.