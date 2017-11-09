Enlarge Image Netgear

Netgear today added a new device to its Arlo line of products -- the Netgear Arlo Outdoor Smart Home Security Light.

Available in the US only starting in early 2018, Netgear is holding off on sharing pricing information until next year.

Install the Arlo Outdoor Smart Home Security Light anywhere you'd stick a floodlight or a spotlight light fixture. But rather than being a wired device like the Kuna or Ring's Floodlight Cam, the "weatherproof" Arlo Outdoor light is entirely battery-powered. Netgear also plans to sell a solar panel accessory for $80 to add to the light's expected battery life.

This device doesn't have an integrated camera, either. Instead, you're supposed to add in an Arlo-brand DIY security camera to work alongside your motion-activated Arlo Outdoor.

Here's an overview of the device:

Powered by a rechargeable battery



Works with the Arlo app



Motion-activated



Schedule the light



Works with Amazon Alexa IFTTT



This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.