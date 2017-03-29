MSI's mini gaming PC is VR-ready, yet quieter than a library

MSI claims its Trident 3 desktop is the world's smallest VR-ready gaming PC. And now it's available in white.
A black version of the petite 4.7-liter system was originally announced at CES 2017, but for a limited time you can get an Arctic color option. It's still running on an ITX-format MSI GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, which, combined with its Core i7 processor, delivers enough performance for VR gaming. Plus, MSI makes it easy to connect a VR headset with its VR Link HDMI port, and there's software for optimizing the hardware with one click.
What's also impressive is that for a gaming PC that measures only 13.6 by 2.8 by 9.2 inches (34.5 by 7.1 by 23.4 cm), MSI's cooling system can stay super quiet -- less than 36dB under full load.
MSI Trident 3 Arctic
|Specifications
|Price
|$1,500 (approx. £1,195, AU$1,965)
|Processor
|Intel seventh-gen 3.6GHz Core i7-7700
|Chipset
|Intel H110
|Graphics 8GB MSI GeForce GTX 1070
|8GB MSI GeForce GTX 1070
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 2,400MHz RAM (supports up to 32GB)
|Storage
|256GB M.2 SSD plus 1TB 7,200rpm HDD
|Power supply
|330-watt power adapter
|Front I/O
|Headphone and microphone jacks, USB 3.1 Type-C (gen. 1), two USB 3.1Type-A (one supports super charger 2), VR-Link (HDMI out)
|Rear I/O
|Microphone, line-in, line-out, Ethernet, USB 3.1 Type-A, Four USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI out, VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)
While the PC market is declining overall, gaming systems continue to be a bright spot. Full details are on MSI's site now, with it expected to hit stores some time in April.