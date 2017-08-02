Motorola

2017 is turning out to be a great year for budget phones, especially those made by Motorola. On Tuesday, the company announced that it was releasing special editions of the G5 and G5 Plus called the G5S and G5S Plus.

The G5S Plus gets a larger 5.5-inch display (up from 5.2 inches), a new 8-megapixel selfie camera and two 13-megapixel rear cameras. Dual rear cameras pits the G5S Plus against the likes of the Huawei Honor 9.

The G5S gets a larger 5.2-inch display (up from 5 inches), a 3,000mAh battery (instead of 2,800mAh) and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Both phones will be available later in August in the UK and Europe and will be coming to the US this fall. The Moto G5S starts at €249, which converts to $295, £225 and AU$370 and the G5S Plus will cost €200, which converts to $350, £265 and AU$445.

Check out the specs below.