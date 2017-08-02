Moto G5S Plus has dual rear cameras and a bigger screen

motog5splus-nfc-lunargray-explodedcamera

An view of the lens elements that make up the dual rear cameras on the Moto G5S Plus.

 Motorola

2017 is turning out to be a great year for budget phones, especially those made by Motorola. On Tuesday, the company announced that it was releasing special editions of the G5 and G5 Plus called the G5S and G5S Plus.

The G5S Plus gets a larger 5.5-inch display (up from 5.2 inches), a new 8-megapixel selfie camera and two 13-megapixel rear cameras. Dual rear cameras pits the G5S Plus against the likes of the Huawei Honor 9.

The G5S gets a larger 5.2-inch display (up from 5 inches), a 3,000mAh battery (instead of  2,800mAh) and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Both phones will be available later in August in the UK and Europe and will be coming to the US this fall. The Moto G5S starts at €249, which converts to $295, £225 and AU$370 and the G5S Plus will cost €200, which converts to $350, £265 and AU$445.

Check out the specs below.

The Moto G5S Plus, Moto G5S, Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5 (UK models) compared


 Moto G5S Plus Moto G5S Moto G5 Plus Moto G5
Display 5.5-inch 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.2-inch 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.2-inch 1,920x1,080 pixels 5-inch 1,920x1,080 pixels
Processor 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Storage 32GB 32GB 32GB 16GB
RAM 3GB 3GB 3GB 2GB, 3GB
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 2,800mAh
NFC Yes No Yes No
Camera (rear) 13-megapixel, 13-megapixel 16-megapixel 12-megapixel 13-megapixel
Camera (front) 8-megapixel 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
Video 4K 1080p HD 4K 1080p HD

