Moto E5 Plus and E5 Play are 2018's newest ultrabudget phones

Motorola is hitting the ultrabudget phone space hard, breaking out three phones in the Moto E5 range that are bent on saving you money while providing the Android basics -- including the most current Android 8.0 Oreo software.

(There's also the more stepped-up Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play if you can expand your budget.)

There's still a lot we don't know, like some of the pricing and how well these cost-conscious phones take photos. But we do know that they'll sell around the world, just maybe not at the same store or country at the same time. That's a good thing, because it will limit your choices, and also the confusion of figuring out which Moto is which.

The E5 Plus has the largest screen, the most storage and a monster battery at 5,000 mAh. Meanwhile, the E5 Play is downright petite with a 5.2-inch screen and a removable battery. Finally, it's the most basic phone, the Moto E5, that surprises with a 13-megapixel camera -- though that still doesn't mean it takes the best photos. Time will tell. Scroll down for all the side-by-side specs.

Where you can buy a Moto E5 phone

Moto E5 Plus: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America



Moto E5 Play: North America



Moto E5: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America

