Motorola

The idea of snap-on accessories that transform your phone only gets interesting when the accessories are interesting. That's been the challenge of Moto Mods, Motorola's initiative to create magnetic accessories for the Z series of modular phones: a few have been bold; others have been glorified battery packs.

The Moto 360 camera, arriving in the US August 10 along with the latest Moto Z phone, the Z2 Force, is a clever idea: make a 360-degree camera an easy-to-attach accessory.

Too bad that the still-unreleased Essential Phone had the same idea in an even smaller accessory for its modular platform, but we still haven't tested out either. And Motorola's could still be the better option... but at $300, it's far from an impulse purchase. (UK and Australian pricing and availability were not announced.)

That's the problem here: Does a 360-degree camera that costs as much as a budget phone make sense? Depends on how good it is.

Motorola promises the camera will shoot in 4K, with an ability to also shoot 150-degree "ultrawide-angle" photos. Photos will both upload to Google Photos and work with on-phone editing tools.

Along with Lenovo's pocket Insta-Share projector and the Hasselblad zoom camera mod, it's Motorola's third wild idea for the Z series of phones. Stay tuned for hands-on impressions.

Specs: