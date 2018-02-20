I'm not a jewelry guy. I have one ring: my wedding ring. So for me, the strangest part of getting a second ring was determining which finger to wear it on. Ultimately, I put the dark titanium and plastic Motiv Ring on the same finger of my other hand, mirroring my wedding band. It looks fine. In fact, a few people ask what type of ring I'm wearing. I tell them it's a fitness tracker. They usually do a slow blink.

The $199 Motiv Ring, which debuted last fall, measures steps, sleep, resting and active heart rate, and lasts about three days on a charge. (It's not available in the UK or Australia, but the US price translates to about £140 or AU$250.) It syncs via Bluetooth to your iPhone -- sorry, no Android support yet. It's shocking to realize that everything a basic fitness tracker does can be shrunk down to so small a size. The waterproof ring has its own battery, plus an accelerometer and even an optical heart rate sensor.

The Motiv has no indicators, just an LED that changes color when it's charging. The ring magnetically snaps onto its USB charge dongle, but no AC adapter comes in the box.

If you hate the idea of a smartwatch or fitness watch (or have a regular watch you prefer to wear) and still want to track your activity, this might be an intriguing option. Much like the old Jawbone Up or the Fitbit Flex 2, this is a low-key way to keep some level of tracking in your life.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Casually connected

Motiv's fitness tracking concept is more laid back than stat-heavy. The app counts active minutes -- taking more than 100 steps every minute, for 10 minutes or more -- as the metric. It won't even do nonstop syncing, but you can trigger a sync by twisting the ring clockwise on your finger. But if I walk less than 10 continuous minutes, I get credit for nothing.

It's a clever idea that battles the thing I tend to experience on Fitbit, Apple Watch and others, which is just rewarding myself for a bunch of daily steps. Motiv counts overall total steps, too, but discounts the importance.

Heart rate is laid back, too: the app mainly tallies resting heart rate. Unfortunately, I find that of minimal use in my everyday life. There is a correlation between lower resting heart rate and fitness, but to see progress I'd need to track it for many weeks. The ring tracks average heart rate during 10-minute-or-more activity sessions, too, but there's no way to monitor your heart rate live.