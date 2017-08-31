Enlarge Image Miele

With a pair of cameras for eyes, the new Miele Scout RX2 robot vacuum sees and cleans your home in 3D. Miele says this stereo vision helps the Scout to navigate floors and avoid obstacles with greater precision. Not only should the robotic cleaner judge distances with more accuracy, it will also rely on an array of infrared sensors to sidestep collisions, correct its path if knocked off course and dodge stairs or other damaging drops.

A follow-up to the Scout RX1, the RX2 is one of many new products unveiled at IFA 2017. In addition to the twin set of digital cameras, where the RX1 has just one optical sensor, the Rx2 is designed to offer improved suction. Miele claims the Scout RX2 boasts a better battery as well. In fact, its main power source is rated to drive the machine for a full two hours of continuous cleaning.

Like other robot floor scrubbers including Neato's Botvac Connected, the Scout RX2 links to a companion smartphone app for extra control. For instance the vacuum tracks where it travels and creates a map of your home. You can use the app to directly control the vacuum and steer it manually.

The most interesting trick you'll be able to perform though is to gaze through the Scout RX2's eyes and see exactly what the robot sees in real time. Why would that be useful? Imagine using the Scout to visually check in on things when away from home.

Miele hasn't announced pricing or availability for the Scout RX2 yet. The current RX1 vacuum, which the new device will likely replace, costs a hefty $900 (about £700 or AU$1,140). I expect the RX2 to cost just as much or perhaps even more.