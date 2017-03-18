German coffee product maker Melitta says its new $20 (£16 in the UK, roughly AU$26) Signature Series Pour-Over significantly improves on one of the simplest ways to brew java. While it may look like a typical funnel dripper, the company claims the gadget has subtle improvements designed to make creating a cup of uncommonly good joe foolproof.

Melitta has sold coffee funnels for decades and even takes credit for inventing the pour-over brewer back in 1908. This latest iteration on the classic will sport a shape crafted for enhanced and consistent flavor extraction. It now has a pair of viewing windows, instead of just one, to provide better visibility of your cup and avoid over-spillage.

Of course like any pour-over brewer like the Oxo Good Grips Pour-Over and Bonavita Immersion Dripper, the Signature isn't automatic or electrically powered. That means you still have to provide a supply of hot water. For best results I also advise measuring the amount of coffee grounds and the water you pour with a kitchen scale.

Melitta Signature Series Pour-Over at a glance