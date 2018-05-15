CNET también está disponible en español.

Master & Dynamic MW50 Plus headphone lets you choose between on-ear and over-ear

With the new MW50 Plus you can swap between small and large ear pads depending on your mood.

mw50-plusEnlarge Image

The MW50W Plus comes in tan or black. 

 Master & Dynamic

On-ear or over-ear? When it comes to headphones, sometimes it's hard to decide. But what if you didn't have to choose?

That's the concept behind Master & Dynamic's new MW50 Plus, a headphone that allows you to switch between on-ear and over-ear pads. While certainly not the first modular headphone, it's a little surprising more headphone companies don't offer swappable ear pads in the box.

The MW50 Plus isn't actually a new headphone. It's really just the on-ear MW50 Wireless that includes a set of over-ear ear pads (the ear pads adhere magnetically). The standard MW50 costs $440, but this new Plus version costs $399 and is available for preorder now. It's unclear when it will ship and how much it will cost in the UK and Australia. 

Master & Dynamic headphones feature a distinct look and very sturdy design with good sound quality (I reviewed the MW60). My only gripes are that they're pretty pricey, and they're on the heavy side. But they do have their fans -- some of whom apparently suggested the company come out with a model that's both on-ear and over-ear.

Here's a look at the headphone's key specs. I'll let you know how these guys sound and fit in their different states as soon as I get my hands on a review sample.

  • 40mm beryllium drivers.
  • Extended Bluetooth range of 100 feet or 33m.
  • Two sets of lambskin-wrapped memory-foam ear pads (they adhere magnetically).
  • 16-hour battery life.
  • USB-C charging for quick charging (cable included).
  • Canvas headphone pouch included.
  • Price: $399 (available for preorder in three color options).

Best Headphones for 2018

See All

  • Sony WH-1000XM2

    Sony's upgraded WH-1000XM2 headphone is doing its best to dethrone the Bose QuietComfort...

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II

    With a new button that links directly to Google Assistant on your phone, Bose's otherwise...

  • Jabra Elite 65t

    Jabra's new truly wireless earphones are superior to the AirPods in some ways and only...

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless

    You can argue over whether Beats made a mistake not redesigning its flagship headphone...

  • Apple AirPods
    Starting at: $229.00

    Apple's AirPods still aren't perfect, but a series of small software upgrades have made...

