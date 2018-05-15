Master & Dynamic MW50 Plus headphone lets you choose between on-ear and over-ear

Enlarge Image Master & Dynamic

On-ear or over-ear? When it comes to headphones, sometimes it's hard to decide. But what if you didn't have to choose?

That's the concept behind Master & Dynamic's new MW50 Plus, a headphone that allows you to switch between on-ear and over-ear pads. While certainly not the first modular headphone, it's a little surprising more headphone companies don't offer swappable ear pads in the box.

The MW50 Plus isn't actually a new headphone. It's really just the on-ear MW50 Wireless that includes a set of over-ear ear pads (the ear pads adhere magnetically). The standard MW50 costs $440, but this new Plus version costs $399 and is available for preorder now. It's unclear when it will ship and how much it will cost in the UK and Australia.

Master & Dynamic headphones feature a distinct look and very sturdy design with good sound quality (I reviewed the MW60). My only gripes are that they're pretty pricey, and they're on the heavy side. But they do have their fans -- some of whom apparently suggested the company come out with a model that's both on-ear and over-ear.

Here's a look at the headphone's key specs. I'll let you know how these guys sound and fit in their different states as soon as I get my hands on a review sample.