CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Headphones

Marshall's first noise-cancelling headphone is a strong performer

A wireless on-ear model, the new Marshall Mid ANC delivers strong performance in a compact shape.

01-marshall-mid-ancEnlarge Image

The Marshall Mid ANC is available now for $269.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

For better or worse, noise-canceling headphones are all the rage. And now Marshall has a wireless headphone that features the technology: The Marshall Mid ANC ($269, £239 or around $AU350). 

The new headphone is an on-ear model and a wireless version of the Marshall Mid. It's also a more refined follow up to the company's Major II Wireless , which is currently selling for the bargain price of $64 on Amazon. Marshall also makes an over-ear wireless headphone, the Monitor Wireless, but it chose to add noise-canceling to an on-ear model first.

In my short time with an early review sample, I liked what I heard. I thought the headphone had decent clarity and pretty tight, deep bass, particularly for an on-ear model (the sound was nicely balanced). I didn't find the noise-canceling function all that strong. It didn't seem to be on the same level as what you get from Bose or Sony, but it did muffle the noise around me in the office to a certain degree -- I could certainly tell it was on.

From a comfort standpoint, I'm not a huge fan of on-ear headphones, but I didn't find the Mid ANC uncomfortable and I think it's more ergonomically sound than the Major II Wireless. It's built sturdily and comes with a nice, though somewhat bulky, carrying case. An included cord allows you to listen in wired mode.

I'll have a full review in the next few weeks but in the meantime here's a look at the Marshall Mid ANC's key specs:

  • Up to 20 hours of wireless playtime when active noise canceling and Bluetooth are engaged (over 30 hours without noise canceling on). 
  • 40mm drivers
  • Guitar-inspired carrying case
  • Metal hinges
  • $269, £239 or around $AU350

Where to Buy

Marshall Mid ANC

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Best Headphones for 2018

See All

  • Sony WH-1000XM2

    Sony's upgraded WH-1000XM2 headphone is doing its best to dethrone the Bose QuietComfort...

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II

    With a new button that links directly to Google Assistant on your phone, Bose's otherwise...

  • Jabra Elite 65t

    Jabra's new truly wireless earphones are superior to the AirPods in some ways and only...

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless

    You can argue over whether Beats made a mistake not redesigning its flagship headphone...

  • Apple AirPods
    Starting at: $229.00

    Apple's AirPods still aren't perfect, but a series of small software upgrades have made...

This week on CNET News

Join us for a live blog of Apple's Chicago event today
Facebook under FTC microscope over Cambridge Analytica breach
Mark Zuckerberg declines to give evidence in UK Parliament

Share your voice