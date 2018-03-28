Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

For better or worse, noise-canceling headphones are all the rage. And now Marshall has a wireless headphone that features the technology: The Marshall Mid ANC ($269, £239 or around $AU350).

The new headphone is an on-ear model and a wireless version of the Marshall Mid. It's also a more refined follow up to the company's Major II Wireless , which is currently selling for the bargain price of $64 on Amazon. Marshall also makes an over-ear wireless headphone, the Monitor Wireless, but it chose to add noise-canceling to an on-ear model first.

In my short time with an early review sample, I liked what I heard. I thought the headphone had decent clarity and pretty tight, deep bass, particularly for an on-ear model (the sound was nicely balanced). I didn't find the noise-canceling function all that strong. It didn't seem to be on the same level as what you get from Bose or Sony, but it did muffle the noise around me in the office to a certain degree -- I could certainly tell it was on.

From a comfort standpoint, I'm not a huge fan of on-ear headphones, but I didn't find the Mid ANC uncomfortable and I think it's more ergonomically sound than the Major II Wireless. It's built sturdily and comes with a nice, though somewhat bulky, carrying case. An included cord allows you to listen in wired mode.

I'll have a full review in the next few weeks but in the meantime here's a look at the Marshall Mid ANC's key specs: