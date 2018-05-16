Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse is 'faster than wired' for $60

Logitech

An affordable wireless gaming mouse with the performance of a wired mouse? Yes, please.

Logitech's G305 Lightspeed mouse is $60 (about £45 or AU$80 converted), but it uses the peripheral maker's Lightspeed wireless technology and Hero (high efficiency rated optical) sensor. That gives it a 1 millisecond report rate with 400 inches-per-second accuracy and sensitivity up to 12,000 dots per inch.

You don't have to worry about it dying on you in the middle of a match, either. Logitech claims it will get up to 250 hours of continuous gameplay on a single AA-size battery at peak performance. Using the mouse's software you can switch to an Endurance mode and extend that to up to nine months, though it does increase the report rate to 8 ms. And there's an indicator light that kicks on when the battery drops to 15 percent.

Six programmable buttons let you set it up how you like and its wireless connection uses Logitech's USB nano receiver so you're instantly paired -- and it stores in the mouse for travel. Logitech even managed to keep the weight down to just 99 grams (3.5 ounces).

Look for the G305 in stores this month or direct from Logitech.