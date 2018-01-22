Logitech's $180 Circle 2 wired security camera is a significant improvement over its first-gen model, but it's also very different. Instead of a rechargeable battery, this new model requires an adapter for power. It's also rated for indoor and outdoor use; the original Circle cam was strictly indoors-only. At the current exchange rate, $180 converts to roughly £130 and AU$225.
Note: Logitech sells a wire-free version of the Circle 2 camera with a rechargeable battery for $200 (£145 and AU$250 converted), as well as a variety of accessories to give you different ways to connect and mount both the wired and wire-free Circle 2 cameras.
The wired Circle 2 is an indoor/outdoor camera with 1080p HD live streaming, a 180-degree viewing angle and free 24-hour event-based cloud storage. It also works with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's HomeKit and the Google Assistant. Subscribe to an optional monthly cloud service for access to longer-term video clip storage, person alerts and customizable motion detection zones.
Consider the Logitech Circle 2 if you're looking for an adapter-powered indoor/outdoor security camera that's responsive and reliable.
Circling back
The Circle 2 camera comes with a power adapter, a base you can rotate to suit pretty much any desired angle, the camera and optional mounting hardware. Rather than connecting the Circle 2 to its base via a Micro-USB or other port, the camera actually attaches to (and detaches from) the base with a simple twist. Two discreet notches show where to line up the camera with its base. From there, simply turn the camera until you can no longer easily separate the two. I wish it clicked or gave some sort of obvious indication when it's installed correctly, but it's easy enough to figure out.
The camera's base has a matte white finish; its face is finished in glossy black. It looks fine overall, but I particularly like how easy it is to rotate to achieve different viewing angles. A subtle ring around the lens alerts you to the camera's status:
- Solid white: On and ready to use
- Solid green: Someone is viewing the live video feed
- Solid yellow: In privacy mode
- Solid red: Off or not recording
- Blinking blue: In pairing mode
Take a look at how the wired Circle 2 compares to the Canary Flex and the Netgear Arlo Pro 2:
Comparing indoor/outdoor security cameras
|
|Logi Circle 2 (wired model)
|Canary Flex
|Netgear Arlo Pro 2
|Price
|$180/£130
|$200/£159
|$480/£345 (two-camera kit, plus required hub)
|Color finish
|White
|Black, white
|White
|Type
|Indoor/outdoor
|Indoor/outdoor
|Indoor/outdoor
|Power source
|Power adapter
|Rechargeable battery, power adapter
|Rechargeable battery, power adapter
|Resolution
|1080p HD
|1080p HD
|1080p HD
|Expected battery life
|N/A (must use power adapter)
|Two months
|Six months
|Field of view
|180-degree viewing angle
|116-degree viewing angle
|130-degree viewing angle
|Live streaming
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Continuous recording
|No
|No
|No
|Cloud storage
|Free 24-hour event-based video history (Optional 14- or 31-day event-based video history for $4 or $10 per month)
|Free 24-hour event-based video history (Optional 30-day event-based video history for $10 per month)
|Free 7-day event-based video history (Optional 30- or 60-day event-based video history for $10 or $15 per month)
|Local storage
|No
|No
|No
|Mobile app
|Yes, Android and iPhone
|Yes, Android and iPhone
|Yes, Android and iPhone
|Web app
|Yes
|Yes, with cloud subscription
|Yes
|Night vision
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Alerts
|Motion (person alerts with Circle Safe Premium subscription)
|Motion and person (package detection with cloud subscription)
|Motion and audio
|Activity zones
|Yes, with Circle Safe Premium subscription
|No
|No
|Two-way audio
|Yes
|Yes, with cloud subscription
|Yes
|Operating temperature range
|-4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius)
|-4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 degrees Celsius)
|-4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 degrees Celsius)
|Third-party integrations
|Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Wink
|Amazon Alexa, IFTTT
The Circle 2's features clearly overlap with the Flex and the Arlo Pro 2, with a few major exceptions.
Discuss Logitech Circle 2