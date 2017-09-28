Enlarge Image Lifx

September has been a busy month for smart lighting manufacturer Lifx. First it added Apple HomeKit compatibility to its line of smart LEDs, then it introduced three mini versions of its classic bulbs. Now Lifx is announcing Tile, a Nanoleaf-Aurora-esque color-changing LED wall panel.

Available for preorder now on the Lifx website, the Tile starter kit costs $250 for five wall panels and one US, Canadian or international power adapter. At the current exchange rate, Tile pricing converts to roughly £185 or AU$315. Lifx Tile kits will start shipping in November.

Here are the basics:

2,100 total lumens for the Tile 5-pack



Dimmable



Color-changing

Wi-Fi-enabled

7.87 by 7.87 by 1.38 inches (200 by 200 by 35 millimeters)



22.8-year expected lifespan (based on 3 hours of daily use)



iOS, Android and Windows app



Works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT



While Tile has an impressive list of smart home partners, the Lifx site doesn't explicitly mention any entertainment features for its new LED wall panels. Tile's main competitor, the Nanoleaf Aurora, announced the Aurora Rhythm in early September. Sold as a separate accessory for $50 (roughly £40 and AU$60 converted) or as part of the Aurora Smarter Rhythm Kit for $230 (£180/AU$290), the Aurora Rhythm lets you sync your Aurora LEDs to your favorite music.

Check back later this year for our hands-on impressions of the Lifx Tile, particularly how it compares to Nanoleaf's Aurora.