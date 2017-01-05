LG's 4K BD player a hare to Samsung's tortoise?

While several companies jostled to be the first to release a 4K Blu-ray player last year LG uncharacteristically waited a full 12 months to announce its own: the UP970. There are advantages to this approach: Firstly, there are about 100 4K discs available for purchase right now as opposed to a handful back then. Secondly, the standards involved are starting to sift themselves out so that potential buyers now know what they'll need their player to support. Namely things like HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The LG UP970 will support Dolby Vision with an update coming a few months after its March release, and this is designed to coincide with the release of Dolby Vision titles.

Otherwise this is a UHD Blu-ray player with support for HDR (10) and discs with a resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 pixels.

The player will also support 4K Netflix and YouTube 4K out of the box though the company is yet to detail if any other 4K streaming services will be enabled.

LG has yet to announce pricing for the player, but given that its main competition, the Samsung UBD-K8500 (2016) is $200 (converted to £163 or AU$277) and the Xbox One S is $249 (converted to £203 or AU$345), it shouldn't be too much more than that.