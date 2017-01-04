LG S9 offers Atmos and Google Cast in compact sound bar

LG

Immersive sound technology Dolby Atmos is the latest thing to hit sound bars with companies such as Yamaha, Samsung and now LG bringing the surround sound standard to your living room in compact form-factors.

The LG SJ9 is a squat sound bar with front-firing speakers as well as dual upfiring speakers which are designed to project a 3D audio bubble using Dolby Atmos soundtracks. There are about 100 Blu-ray discs that currently support Dolby Atmos in addition to several streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Video.

The LG's main competition, the Samsung HW-K950, doesn't decode the other immersive format, DTS:X, and it's yet to be announced if the LG SJ9 will.

The sound bar will include HDMI inputs in addition to Google Cast compatibility which means you'll be able to control the speaker with a Google Home speaker as well as use it as part of a multiroom system.

The system comes with a wireless subwoofer but unlike the Samsung it doesn't appear to have rears included.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.