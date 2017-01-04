LG's SJ8 sound bar is slimmer than a fitness shake

LG

If you're not feeling LG's all-singing, all-dancing fancypants new SJ9 sound bar, the Korean company is also unveiling the more demure (read: affordable) SJ8 here at CES 2017.

Looks-wise it's very similar to the excellent-sounding SH7 but it's had its profile reduced to just 1.5 inches in height. LG has designed this sound bar to integrate with its 2017 TVs by sitting flush, not 6 inches away, thanks to a curvy boomerang stand. LG calls this design "Perfect Fit" and includes a dedicated TV stand for these models in the box.

While it lacks support for the Dolby Atmos sound standard, the SJ8 includes many of the same features of the SJ9, including High Resolution Audio, 4K Pass-Through and the ability to stream via Google Cast.

Given that I was quite enamored with the SH7, I'm very much looking forward to hearing the SJ8. Pricing and availability for the SJ9 is yet to be announced.