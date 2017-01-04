​LG's sound bar is ready to take on the Decepticons

LG

LG has announced a "transforming" sound bar, the SJ7 Sound Bar Flex, which consists of two detachable stereo units that can be used as fronts, rears or as Bluetooth speakers.

One speaker acts as the master while the second unit connects wirelessly and features an onboard battery. This second unit can be used as the wireless rear or for streaming Bluetooth anywhere in the house. The system appears to have a switch which determines which mode the second unit operates in.

The sound bar comes with a separate subwoofer, and the entire system features a claimed output power of 320W.

The unit will be on display here at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, where further details such as inputs, codec compatibility and pricing/availability are expected to be announced.

The idea of a modular sound bar isn't new; the Philips Fidelio B5 with its detachable wireless rears came out in 2015.