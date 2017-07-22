LG

LG is launching a new phone, called the Q8, that has eerily similar features and specs to the company's V20, which came out last year.

News of the Q8 leaked on LG's Italian site, which didn't mention a price or whether it would be available in the US or elsewhere, but did show its specs.

CNET's Lynn La had a mostly positive experience with the LG V20, but cautioned in her review that unless you want higher audio recording quality or a removable battery, it's best to skip it. Check out her full V20 review for a deeper look.

The Q8 differs from the V20 in some key areas:

Its 5.2-inch display is smaller than the 5.7-inch screen on the V20



It doesn't have a removable battery



It's water resistant, with a IP67 certification



The LG Q8's specs are below: