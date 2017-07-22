The LG Q8 is a repackaged V20 that can get wet

The LG Q8 seems to be a repacking of the LG V20.

LG is launching a new phone, called the Q8, that has eerily similar features and specs to the company's V20, which came out last year.

News of the Q8 leaked on LG's Italian site, which didn't mention a price or whether it would be available in the US or elsewhere, but did show its specs.

CNET's Lynn La had a mostly positive experience with the LG V20, but cautioned in her review that unless you want higher audio recording quality or a removable battery, it's best to skip it. Check out her full V20 review for a deeper look.

The Q8 differs from the V20 in some key areas:

  • Its 5.2-inch display is smaller than the 5.7-inch screen on the V20
  • It doesn't have a removable battery
  • It's water resistant, with a IP67 certification

The LG Q8's specs are below:

LG Q8 specs versus the LG V20 and the OnePlus 5


 LG Q8 LG V20 OnePlus 5
Display size, resolution 5.2-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.7-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 564ppi 515 ppi 401ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.87 x 2.83x 0.31 in 6.29 x 3.01 x 0.3 in 6.1 x 2.92 x 0.29 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 149 x 72 x 8 mm 160 x 78 x 7.7 mm 154 x 74 x 7.3 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.15 oz; 146 g 6.24 oz; 177 g 5.4 oz; 153 g
Mobile software Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Cameras (megapixels) 13MP standard, 8MP wide-angle 16MP standard, 8MP wide 16MP standard, 20MP telephoto
Front-facing camera (megapixels) 5MP 5MP 16MP
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor 2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Storage 32GB 64GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB, 8GB
Expandable storage 2TB 2TB None
Battery 3,000mAh 3,200mAh (removable) 3,300mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Home button
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features IP67 rating, optical image stabilization Rear cover release key; Both cameras capture wide-angle images; secondary screen on top Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging
Price off-contract (USD) TBA AT&T: $829; Verizon: $672; T-Mobile: $770; Sprint: $792 $479 (64GB), $539 (128GB)
Price (GBP) TBA Not available £449 (64GB), £499 (128GB)
Price (AUD) TBA AU$799 Converts to AU$636 (64GB), AU$715 (128GB)

