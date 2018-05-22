LG

Heads up: More LG phones are coming.

LG's flagship LG G7 ThinQ phone just arrived a few weeks ago. But now there's also the LG Q7, a budget-shopper's midrange phone with a similar look and feel... at least on the outside. Like last year's LG Q6, expect it to take on the affordable midrange while throwing in what seem like some of the G7's most notable features. It may not be sold in the US, but the phone arrives "early next month" in Europe. Asian markets will follow and launch dates in the North and South American markets are yet to be determined.

The Q7 has a 5.5-inch 18:9 display, filling most of the phone's body in a similar way to the G7 ThinQ. But it doesn't have a notch: There's a bit of bezel above and below the display. All the Q7 phones have 7.1 Dolby surround sound if you plug in headphones. There's also a quad DAC on the Q7+ phone, if you care about high-end audio. LG's QLens AI, yet another camera-based object-recognizing service in a landscape where there are starting to become far too many, is onboard.

There are also three varieties, because nothing in phones is easy: The more entry Q7a, the Q7, and the step-up Q7+.

LG hasn't announced any prices yet, but last year's LG Q6 debuted in the $300 range. For comparison, the new Moto G6, which also has a large 18:9 display, is $249 unlocked.

Specs