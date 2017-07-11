LG's Q6 is a high-end edge-to-edge screen in a mid-range body

LG

If you love the edge-to-edge display of LG's flagship G6, but don't want to spend quite as much cash, LG's new Q6 series might be more your thing.

There are three models in the series, all of which have 5.5-inch, bezel-free displays and 13-megapixel rear cameras. The differences between them are found inside: The entry-level Q6a has 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The standard Q6 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage while the top-end Q6+ has 4GB and 64GB.

LG hasn't announced pricing yet, but states that the Q6 series will come with an "exceptional price."

The phones are due to go on sale in Asia next month, with Europe and North America to follow later in the year.

LG Q6 series specifications