LG Stylus Q series takes on Galaxy Note 8, this time with more power

The LG Stylo 3 launched last August was a cheap, far less-capable phablet alternative for people who couldn't afford the Galaxy Note 8. LG seems to be taking the competition a little more seriously with a more powerful phablet to take on the rumored imminently upcoming Note 9, albeit still with lesser power.

We don't know yet what the Stylus Q7 models, which are larger and handwriting-capable variations of the Q7 series announced in mid-May, will cost when they launch in North America and Asia this month, or the subsequent launches in more regions some time between July and September.

Like the Q7 series, they come in basic (Stylus Q7 Alpha), better-than-basic (Stylus Q7) and best (Stylus Q7 Plus). They differ from their phone counterparts predominantly by screen size (which makes them bigger and heavier) and stylus support.

Chip: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core or 1.8 GHz Octa-Core (more specifics unavailable)



Display: 6.2-inch 2,160x1,080 18:9 LCD display (389 ppi)



RAM: 3GB (for Stylus Q7 and Stylus Q7 Alpha), 4GB (for Stylus Q7 Plus)



Storage: 32GB (for Stylus Q7 and Stylus Q7 Alpha), 64GB (for Stylus Q7 Plus)

Rear camera: 13MP with PDAF (Stylus Q7), 16MP with PDAF (Stylus Q7 Alpha and Stylus Q7 Plus)



Front camera: 5MP (Stylus Q7 Alpha), 8MP (Stylus Q7 and Stylus Q7 Plus)



OS: Android 8.1 Oreo



Dimensions: 160x78x8.4mm



Weight: 172g



Charger: USB-C, fast charging



Battery: 3,300 mAh



Fingerprint scanner on back



QLens AI in camera (select countries only)



DTS:X 3D surround



MIL-STD 810G compliant, IP68 water and dust resistant



Colors: Aurora Black (all three), Moroccan Blue (Stylus Q and Stylus Q Plus), Lavender Violet (Stylus Q Plus)



While they're the same size as the Note 8 and 9, they use a less powerful processor, basic stylus without pressure support and have single cameras. Nor does LG specify what the display technology is, but it's unlikely to be OLED.