LG's crazy bright laser projector is portable and compact

LG

Though television screens are getting larger and cheaper if you want a huge screen on the cheap a projector is still the way to go. Over the years LG has released a number of projectors including the oddball $9K Hecto in 2013 which also seems to inform the company's latest product.

Like the Hecto the LG ProBeam HF80J is a laser projector but it's no longer trying to be a TV without a box. This is a projector aimed at people who want a portable projector at home with a dedicated screen, a sheet hung in the backyard.

The projector is able to output a picture up to 2,000 lumens in brightness which LG says is the first laser projector to do this.

The projector is designed to be the compact and light weight of 2.1 kilograms (4.6 pounds). For image adjustment it comes with a "unique" four corner keystone and vertical auto keystone.

The Probeam offers Bluetooth streaming in addition to Miracast for mobile phone mirroring. The projector also has a full complement of smart TV features with the company's webOS on board, which should make internet streaming easy.

The projector is expected to be available in the US in Feb/March 2017 with pricing to be announced.