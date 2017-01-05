The Latest New Products Must-See

LG's new fleet of robohelpers includes one that'll mow your lawn

ces-2017-lg-8473.jpg

LG executive David VanderWaal on stage at the company's CES 2017 press conference.

James Martin/CNET

Internet of things? More like internet of robots -- at least if you ask LG. At the Korean manufacturer's CES 2017 press conference, it made good on a tease from last week and announced a whole new fleet of robohelpers for the smart home, including one that'll mow your lawn.

Like other lawn bots we've seen, LG's robomower looks a lot like a robot vacuum built for the outdoors. Presumably, it'll use sensors to track its way around your yard and then back to its charging dock. Hopefully, it includes some sort of protection against someone picking it up and running off with it.

Details on its features and capabilities are pretty scant right now -- the gadget only got about a sentence or two's worth of stage time. We'll track it down here in Las Vegas and update this post once we have more information to share.

