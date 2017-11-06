The Lenovo Yoga 920 keeps everything we liked about its predecessor, the 910, and fixes almost everything we didn't.

To be fair, there wasn't much not to like about the premium two-in-one, but the updated 920 tackles its few shortcomings while also throwing in Intel's latest eighth-generation Core i-series processors that actually do deliver better performance while keeping its battery life good and long.

The 920 currently starts at around $1,330, £1,350 in the UK and AU$1,999 in Australia direct from Lenovo. My $1,300 system is available at Best Buy and includes Lenovo's Active Pen 2. That's not cheap and a chunk of the cost goes for the slim, attractive design. If you care more about components than looks, there are less expensive options such as the Yoga 720 or Dell's Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 that will get you more memory and storage for your money. But if you're cool with the price, the 920 doesn't disappoint.

Lenovo Yoga 920-13IKB Price as reviewed $1,300 Display size/resolution 13.9-inch 1,920x1,080 touch display PC CPU 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8550U PC Memory 8GB DDR4 SDRAM 2,400MHz Graphics 128MB Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD Networking 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 Operating system Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Josh Goldman/CNET

It's the little things



From the superslim bezels around its display to the sturdy all-metal chassis to its unique watchband 360-degree hinge, the 920 looks and feels like a premium laptop should. At 3 pounds (1.4 kg) it's a little heavy, but far from a burden and forgivable considering you're getting a 13.9-inch screen in the same space as a typical 13.3-inch laptop. Plus at half an inch thick (12.7 mm), it easily slips into most bags.

Though the overall design is pretty much the same as the 910, there are a few notable improvements. For example, while Lenovo shifted the webcam position to below the screen (making for some awkward camera angles) to allow for the 910's slim display bezels, it managed to get the camera back to the top for the 920. There are also far-field mics so you can use Cortana, Microsoft's digital assistant, from up to 13 feet (4 meters) away, even in standby mode.

Another minor change was made to the keyboard. On the 910, Lenovo had included a full-size set of arrow keys at the sacrifice of a full-size right-hand shift key. This time around Lenovo gives you half-height up and down arrows, but a full-size shift key. The feel of the backlit keyboard was already very good considering the system's thinness, but the shift key change results in a lot fewer errors.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The precision touchpad stays just about perfect. Fingers glide easily over its smooth surface, and I never experienced any cursor jumps caused by a brush from my palm. There are multitouch gestures that are easily adjusted within Windows' settings, so you can turn off controls like pinch-to-zoom or three-finger swipes if you want. A fingerprint reader to the right of the touchpad lets you sign in quickly with Windows Hello.

The 920 has a minimal port assortment. You won't find a direct video output like HDMI or an SD card slot, for example. However, the system now has two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports that can power the laptop and support up to two high-resolution external displays, data transfers at up to 40Gbps and fast charging. There is also a headphone/mic combo jack and one standard USB 3.0 port, the latter of which supports always-on charging so you can keep your phone or tablet juiced up even when the computer is off.