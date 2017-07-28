Looking at the 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 720, I can't understand why you would consider an Apple MacBook Air. I mean, if you're a Mac user and averse to Windows, I understand that. But otherwise, everything about the Yoga 720 makes the Air look antiquated.

They look and weigh about the same: Slim and silver with a weight around 3 pounds (1.3 kg). But open up the lid on the 720 and you're greeted with a full-HD IPS touchscreen with edge-to-edge glass and a minimal bezel. And, being a 2-in-1, that screen rotates around to the back of the keyboard letting you use it as a tablet. Plus, it's pen-enabled, so you can also draw and write on the screen. Inside you get better specs than the entry-level Air, too, and the Yoga starts more than $100 less. And even if you don't care about Apple, the Yoga 720 is a good bargain against its 2-in-1 Windows competition, too.

There is, however, a difference between a laptop that's a good value and one that's cheap; the Yoga 720 is the former. Starting at around $800 (it starts at £800 in the UK and AU$1,700 in Australia), the base configuration isn't far off from what you'd get from other PC makers selling Yoga-like computers. However, there are little things like using a fast solid-state drive instead of a slow-spinning hard drive or supporting Thunderbolt 3 that make it a better deal.

Lenovo Yoga 720 Price as reviewed $799 Display size/resolution 13-inch 1,920x1,080 IPS touch PC CPU 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U PC Memory 8GB DDR4 SDRAM 2,133MHz Graphics 128MB dedicated Intel HD Graphics 620 Storage 256GB PCIe SSD Networking 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 Operating system Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Premium on the outside

In the past year, there have been more and more convertible laptops with skinny screen bezels -- the frame that goes around the display. Combined with their edge-to-edge glass, not only does it look good since the screen takes up nearly the entire lid, but it lets you have a larger screen in a smaller body. However, this trend has forced designers to relocate integrated webcams to below the screen, which results in an unfortunate up-the-nose shot. That, thankfully, is not the case here.

The display has good color performance, but not good enough to recommend for critical photo and video editing (not that you can really do those things well with this system's components). It gets adequately bright for outdoor use, though with the glossy coating you might still struggle. One nice extra, though: The display also supports Lenovo's optional Active Pen if writing or drawing on the screen is a necessity for you.

The hefty hinges on the screen help keep the Yoga in just about any position you could want it in. They're stiff enough that it will require two hands to open it, but not so much that you'll have problems adjusting it.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The keyboard might not feel as firm as one of the company's professional ThinkPad models, but the keys still have a fair amount of travel to make typing comfortable and they are well spaced, clearly labeled and brightly back lit. Also, Lenovo made the Shift key larger than its predecessor's resulting in fewer errors when typing (at least for me).

Lenovo used a Windows Precision touchpad that works really well and I didn't experience any cursor jumpiness. The precision pad means you get full multitouch gesture support for three- and four-finger gestures for quickly switching between applications, activating Cortana (Microsoft's digital assistant) or hiding all open windows.