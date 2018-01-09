CNET también está disponible en español.

The Latest New Products Must-See
Laptops

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 tablet improves kickass keyboard and bumps up screen size

The new model, which comes with the keyboard and stylus accessories, features a bigger 13-inch screen.

lenovo-thinkpad-x1-carbon-laptop-ces-2018-7308

The ThinkPad X1 grows up a little.

 James Martin/CNET

The new version of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 will soon be even fiercer competition for the Microsoft Surface.

The updated model of the 2-in-1 tablet goes on sale later this month for $1,599.

Now Playing: Watch this:
19:20

It will feature a slick, new black on black design, sturdier keyboard accessory and slightly different kickstand hinge. Like last year's model, it comes with the keyboard and stylus.

A bigger 13-inch IPS screen with a 3:2 screen ratio, similar to an A4 paper, is another big upgrade from last year's model.

Spec-wise, the ThinkPad X1 tablet is very similar to the Lenovo Carbon and Yoga laptops that were also announced at CES 2017, however it doesn't have the cool new ThinkShutter mechanical camera cover.

