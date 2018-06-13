CNET también está disponible en español.

Lenovo ThinkPad P52 adds VR, 400-nit display option to its 15-inch mobile workstations

An Nvidia Quadro P3200 GPU and 4K, 100 percent Adobe RGB-gamut display is ready for your VR worldbuilding.

The new ThinkPad 52 mobile workstation joins a small but growing number of relatively compact 15-inch models, such as the Dell Precision 7530, that can be configured as VR-ready and with a high-quality display. It's Lenovo's first with the capability.

That's because the systems are just starting to incorporate Nvidia's recent Quadro P3200, the lowest-end mobile Nvidia workstation GPU that supports VR and works in the smaller 15-inch designs, with 17-inch models having supported VR for a while longer. The relatively recent eighth-generation Xeon mobile processors help, too.

The T52 also offers a new display option, a 4K/UHD touchscreen with 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage and a peak brightness of 400 nits. These new brighter displays are becoming more common as panel supply increases, making them more cost-effective. Yay!

Otherwise, the T52 has the typical, function-oriented ThinkPad P series design. Lenovo didn't provide pricing, but it's slated to ship by the end of June.

Specifications:

  • Up to eighth generation hexacore Intel Xeon 
  • Up to Nvidia Quadro P3200 
  • 15.6-inch display, 300 nit 1,920x1,080 72 percent NTSC or 4K/UHD touchscreen 400 nits 100 percent Adobe RGB
  • Up to 128GB DDR4 (depends on combination of ECC vs. non-ECC)
  • Up to 6 TB storage
  • 3xUSB 3.1 Type-A, 2xUSB-C/Thunderbolt, 1xHDMI 2.0, 1xmini DisplayPort 1.4, SD card reader
  • Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, optional Cat 9 4G LTE
  • 14.9x9.9x1.0 in/377x252x25 mm
  • starts at 5.4 lbs/2.5 kg

