The 8-inch Lenovo Tab 4 is a great choice if you're interested in a small and affordable tablet and don't want to splurge on an iPad Mini 4.

Starting at $130 on Lenovo's website, the 8-inch Tab 4 is perfect for leisurely checking email, reading on the train, or catching up on the new season of "Stranger Things."

Xiomara Blanco/CNET

The Tab 4 a smaller version of the 10-inch model, with a comparably competitive price. Though neither is particularly stylish, at such competitively low prices, one can't complain too much.

Official UK and AU pricing hasn't been announced. Prices convert to £96 and AU$163, respectively.

Amazon offers the closest competition, with generally well-received 8-inch and 10-inch tablets. Those may offer a smoother, more user-friendly environment and smoother performance in some apps, but they're locked to an Amazon-centric ecosystem, unless go through the extra effort of sideloading the Google Play store.

Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Smaller things

The 8-inch Lenovo tablet and its 10-inch big brother confusingly have identical names. Both share the same screen resolution, memory and storage, but the smaller model is more portable and easier to pack when traveling.

As a budget tablet, the Tab 4 doesn't feel cheap. It's solid and comfortable to hold, thanks to its rounded corners and smooth matte back. It's small enough to securely hold in one hand, and though It's not fashion-forward in any way, its basic, unadorned design is forgivable for its low price.