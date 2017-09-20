CNET también está disponible en español.

Lenovo Tab 4 (10-inch) review:

A big bargain tablet with excellent battery life

The Good The 10-inch Lenovo Tab 4 has a big screen and an attractively low price. It has a long-lasting battery, front-facing speakers and a microSD card slot.

The Bad It's heavier than comparable tablets. The screen is underwhelming.

The Bottom Line The Lenovo Tab 4 is a good option for an affordable, big screen tablet that doesn’t feel too cheap.

CNET Editors' Rating

7.3 Overall
  • Design 7.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Performance 7.0

What has a 10-inch screen, two speakers and monster battery life? The Lenovo Tab 4.

For $179 or AU$329, the 10-inch tablet is a great deal for anyone interested in a modest Android tablet to catch up on Emmy award-winning must-see-TV. (It's currently unavailable in the UK, but the US price converts to about £130.)

While its HD screen isn't mind-blowing, it's serviceable for catching up on "Insecure" or streaming anything "Star Trek: Discovery" related. For its price, it's hard to beat.

lenovo-tab-4-7580-010

 Josh Miller/CNET

The Lenovo tablet is a bargain compared to the $299 Asus ZenPad 3S 10 (though tbf that does have a way better screen), and the cheapest 9.7-inch iPad, which costs $329. Amazon has just updated its Fire HD 10 tablet, cutting the price and adding RAM and storage space. But we'll have to wait until we can test one in person to see how it stacks up.

If you're interested in an affordable tablet with a big screen, the 10-inch Lenovo Tab 4 is an excellent compromise between quality and cost.

Big screen, medium quality, low price

The Lenovo Tab 4 looks unremarkable and simple. It has satisfyingly smooth back panel with a soft touch that's comfortable to hold. Its angular edges are reminiscent of the Amazon Fire HDX 8.9, but it's not as light as the discontinued Amazon tablet.

