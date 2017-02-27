Lenovo made a tablet PC for cash-strapped freelancers

Lenovo sees its new Miix 320, announced at Mobile World Congress, as a good idea for people who don't spend a whole lot of time at a desk, don't need high-end components to get their work done, particularly if that work might mean being away from an outlet for a good part of the day or night.

Available in April, the Miix 320 is a 10-inch Windows 10 tablet PC starting at just $200 (approximately AU$260 or £160). That price includes a detachable keyboard and trackpad that gives you more of a laptop experience. The whole thing measures 17.5 mm (0.7 inches) thick and weighs 1.02 kg (2.2 pounds) with the keyboard, and Lenovo claims up to 10 hours of battery life.

And after looking at the specs, the long running time seems feasible:

Intel Atom X5 processor

Intel HD graphics

Up to 4GB of memory

Up to 128GB eMMC storage

10.1-inch, 1,920x1,200-pixel touchscreen

802.11ac Wi-Fi with optional LTE

Two USB ports on the keyboard dock

2-megapixel front-facing and 5-megapixel rear-facing cameras

So yeah, it's not going to blow you away with performance. Plus, the $200 base configuration is probably going to have just 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage, which puts it in line with a low-end Chromebook. Still, if your performance needs are less important than flexibility, this could be a simple, inexpensive way to go.

Also, if you're disappointed by the lack of active pen support, cheer up: Lenovo says a version with that feature will arrive in July, but no pricing was announced.